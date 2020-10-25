James Orville "Jimmy" Dyer



Morganfield - Jim Dyer, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours on Saturday with family present. Dyer proudly resided as the third generation in the Dyer Home. He attended Battleground Academy, Transylvania University, and the University of Kentucky. He had a profound adoration of horses including training, racing, and ranching. He spent many years farm managing in both Kentucky and Florida. The ranching took him to Wyoming which resolved the lifelong dream to be a cowboy. He returned to Morganfield, settled down for retirement and met the love of his life, Rebecca. Both thoroughly enjoyed traveling, golf, and spending time with family and friends—most especially their 12 grandchildren. Dyer was known for his gift of gab often telling stories based on truth and embellished by Jimmy. He had a way with words and could illustrate a story like you've never heard before. A studier of personalities Dyer enjoyed collecting friends from all walks of life. He was very well-known and astutely participated on various boards in the community and state appointed commissions. Dyer was a force to be reckoned with and if he loved you, you knew it. And if he didn't, well…



He was preceded in death by his parents O.P. Dyer Jr. and Sallianna Staff Dyer.



He is survived by his wife Rebecca and sons Mason and wife Melanie (Owen, Coley, and Sally Frances) of Snow Hill, NC; Kirkland and wife Holly (Madison, Allison, and Maxwell) of Sturgis, KY; Benjamin Meighen and wife Jennifer (Evelyn and Avery) of Waynesburg, PA; Gordon Meighen of Waynesburg, PA; Morgan Meighen and wife Misty (Kadince, Raelynn, and Parker) of Waynesburg, PA; daughter Sarah Beason and husband Ben (Crosby) of Tybee Island, GA.



Visitation will be held Monday, October 26th from 4pm-7pm at Whitsell Funeral Home, 250 North Court Street, Morganfield, KY 42437 with service immediately following.



A private burial will be held at the Masonic Cemetery in Morganfield at a later date.



Donations in honor of James O. Dyer can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green ST. Henderson, KY 42420 or to the Morganfield United Methodist Church Food Pantry 213 South Morgan St. Morganfield, KY 42437.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store