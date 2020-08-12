1/
James Patrick Culley
James Patrick Culley

James Patrick Culley age 78 passed away on August 8, 2020 while under hospice care at Arden Place in Houston Texas. He was born January 1, 1942 to Robert and Delores Culley of Little Dixie, Kentucky. James was a navy pilot in the Vietnam War who served his country with distinction. He leaves behind three children and eight grandchildren. James has been cremated in Houston Texas, however; the family plans to arrange a memorial service for him in the near future in his beloved hometown of Henderson Ky. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Harbor House Christian Center of Henderson.




Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
