|
|
James Richard Woodruff
Henderson, KY - James Richard Woodruff, 69, of Henderson Kentucky, transcended from this life into eternal life on April 2, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age and attended Seventh Street Baptist Church. James graduated from Henderson City High School in 1969. He later attended Ivy Tech. As an adult, he trained with an instructor at a local Dojo in Evansville, Indiana to learn martial arts. Taekwondo became a passion for him the next three years due to his competitive nature where he received numerous trophies and medals while traveling for tournaments. Throughout his career, James was employed at Kusan Plastics for several years, was a long distance truck driver and later worked at Ellis Park. He is survived by his son, James Hay of Henderson, Kentucky, and his two daughters Jamie Woodruff of Olathe, Kansas, Tabrisha Ruby of Tampa, Florida. He leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and extended family that love and miss him. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial Services will be held at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Henderson Kentucky on a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020