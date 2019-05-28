Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
James Rigdon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rigdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Rigdon


1967 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
James Rigdon Obituary
James "Jamie" Rigdon

Henderson, KY

Jamie Rigdon age 52 of Henderson, KY formerly of Sebree, KY died Friday 5/24/2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center.Survivors include His mother Edna Rigdon of Madisonville, KY. Funeral wiil be 11AM on Wednesday 5/29/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev Mike Rigdon will officiate. Visitation will be 4PM- 8PM on Tuesday 5/28/19 and 9AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Cemetery in Union County.
Published in The Gleaner on May 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.