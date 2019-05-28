|
James "Jamie" Rigdon
Henderson, KY
Jamie Rigdon age 52 of Henderson, KY formerly of Sebree, KY died Friday 5/24/2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center.Survivors include His mother Edna Rigdon of Madisonville, KY. Funeral wiil be 11AM on Wednesday 5/29/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev Mike Rigdon will officiate. Visitation will be 4PM- 8PM on Tuesday 5/28/19 and 9AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Cemetery in Union County.
Published in The Gleaner on May 28, 2019
