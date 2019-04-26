|
James Willis Riggs
Formerly of Owensboro Ky.
James Willis Riggs age 88, formerly of Owensboro passed away at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville Ky on April 23, 2019.
James was born to Mary and Author Riggs of Sebree, Ky, he was the 7th of 8 children.
Here in Sebree he met the love of his life Betty Jane Knight. James and Betty were married December 9th, 1950 after he returned from the Navy, being honorably discharged just a few short months before the start of the Korean War. Together they had 4 children and lived in Sebree, Ky and Ligonier Pa before settling in Owensboro Ky. They were long time members of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Philpot. James worked for Western Ky Gas for several years before eventually joining Alcoa, from which he retired.
James enjoyed coaching Minor League and Little League baseball in the late 1960's and early 1970's where he coached many kids in the Philpot area to several winning seasons.
Another very important part of his life was the the Masonic Lodge, he was a member for 65+ years even achieving the high honor of Master Ritualist. He was a long time member of Ensor Lodge. James always looked forward to lodge activities and even attending one just days before his passing.
James and Betty always enjoyed camping and traveling with friends and family, even visiting all 50 states and several countries in Europe. After retiring James and Betty became "snowbirds" and wintered in Okeechobee Florida for many years where James enjoyed fishing. He was especially proud of being able to take his friends, family and particularly 2 of his great grandsons out fishing on Lake Okeechobee.
James loved spending time with family and never lacked a good story to tell. He will truly be missed by us all.
James was proceeded in death by his parents Mary and Aurthor Riggs, (2) brothers Calvin Riggs, Paul Riggs, (4) sisters, Opal Wiekle, Dorthy Raines, Bertie Hobgood and Joyce Hubbard. He was also proceeded in death by his beloved wife Betty K Riggs and a son James Barry Riggs.
He is survived by his brother Charles Riggs (Carrie) of Bowling Green Ky, sons, Neil Riggs (Connie) of Stamping Ground, Ky, Randy Riggs (Sharon) of Marks, Ms and his daughter Victoria DaVito (John) of Spring, Tx. He also leaves 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree, Ky Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with a Masonic Funeral being conducted at 7:30 and Saturday 9:00-11:00 am with funeral at 11:00. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Worsham Post #40 Burial detail.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 26, 2019