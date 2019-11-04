|
James "Mike" Rutledge
Henderson - James Michael "Mike" Rutledge, 62, of Henderson, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
He was born in Henderson on February 3, 1957 to James H. "Jim" and the late Gerald Sue "Gerry" Rutledge. He was a dedicated Costco employee for 20 years in Florida and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Henderson. He enjoyed watching basketball and was a die-hard UK fan.
Mr. Rutledge was preceded in death by his mother, Gerald Sue "Gerry" Rutledge; wife, Julie Ann Rutledge; Laurie Long-Rutledge; sister, Teresa Vanover; and uncle, Donald "Dink" Rutledge.
He is survived by his father, Jim Rutledge of Henderson; children, Ashley Wolfe (Haydon) of Henderson, Dustin Rutledge (Allison) of Indianapolis, IN and Myka Givens (Orrin) of Henderson; four grandchildren, Gavin, Hartley, Waylon and Chance; and dog, Jasper.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Henderson with Pastor Mark Moog officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel and on Friday, November 8 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
Pallbearers will be Haydon Wolfe, Orrin Givens, Dustin Rutledge, Carson Cowan, Zack Thompson and Chris Swanberg.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Trinity Lutheran Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfurneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019