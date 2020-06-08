James S. "Duck" Duckworth
Morganfield - James S. "Duck" Duckworth, age 76 of Morganfield, KY passed away Saturday, 6/6/2020 at his home. He was born March 8, 1944 in Grove Center, KY to Nannie and James Stanley Duckworth, Sr. He was a member of Whispering Meadows Baptist Church and the American Legion. He was a US Army veteran of the 101st Airborne Division. He had been meat department manger at Walmart for several years. Duck was a UK basketball fan and was a volunteer for the Morganfield Little League preparing the fields and getting concession stands ready for games. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters Nina Hunt and Janice Sheffer. Survivors include his wife of 38 years Marie Duckworth; 1 daughter Jessica Long of Madisonville, KY; 2 sons Brandon Sampson (Hannah Turner) of Morganfield, KY and Troy Duckworth (Cheryl) of Henderson, KY. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday 6/11/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. *In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private*. Rev. Clyde Vos will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to James S. "Duck" Duckworth Memorial Fund at Whitsell Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in Union County Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.