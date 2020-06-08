James S. "Duck" Duckworth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. "Duck" Duckworth

Morganfield - James S. "Duck" Duckworth, age 76 of Morganfield, KY passed away Saturday, 6/6/2020 at his home. He was born March 8, 1944 in Grove Center, KY to Nannie and James Stanley Duckworth, Sr. He was a member of Whispering Meadows Baptist Church and the American Legion. He was a US Army veteran of the 101st Airborne Division. He had been meat department manger at Walmart for several years. Duck was a UK basketball fan and was a volunteer for the Morganfield Little League preparing the fields and getting concession stands ready for games. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters Nina Hunt and Janice Sheffer. Survivors include his wife of 38 years Marie Duckworth; 1 daughter Jessica Long of Madisonville, KY; 2 sons Brandon Sampson (Hannah Turner) of Morganfield, KY and Troy Duckworth (Cheryl) of Henderson, KY. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday 6/11/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. *In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private*. Rev. Clyde Vos will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to James S. "Duck" Duckworth Memorial Fund at Whitsell Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved