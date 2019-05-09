|
|
James S. Priest III
Henderson, KY
James S. Priest III, the joyous son of James S. Priest, Jr. (1901-1970) and Frances Sawyer Priest (1904-1981), died on Monday, May 6, 2019 after an enthusiastic life punctuated by passion and grace.
As a child, Jim loved "ma-quipment" (machinery-equipment), an interest that continued throughout his life: collecting Dinky Toys, working on the family farms, renting small and large equipment, and restoring John Deere tractors and Lionel trains.
As a young man Jim married his great love, the beautiful Jean Holmes. They had four children, Lynda Carol, Kathy, Jim-Jim and Frances, all living, and their children and grandchildren.
In recent years, Jim has shared quarters and life with his grandson Andrew Michael Link, son of Carol, to their mutual benefit.
Jim asked that a memorial foot stone be placed in the Priest family plot in Fairmont and that memorial thoughts be directed to a working charitable enterprise – the YMCA and The Salvation Army having long been family traditions.
Tomblinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on May 9, 2019