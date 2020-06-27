James "Butch" Snow
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Butch" Snow

Baskett - James "Butch" Henry Snow, 75 of Henderson passed away June 25, 2020 at Henderson Nursing and Rehab under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

He was born August 12, 1944 in Henderson to the late James T. and Lucille Snow.

He was a member of Advance Baptist Church in Baskett, Operator's Local 181, avid UK fan, loved pulling horses and playing golf.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Jane Thompson and brother, Thomas Joseph Snow.

James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Snow; two children, Chris Snow (Jamie) of Baskett and Brian Snow (Lorna) of Henderson; siblings, Shirley Thompson (Clyde) of Niagara, Jake Snow (Shelia) of Henderson, Debbie Snow of Baskett; six grandchildren, James Snow (Katie) of Robards, David Snow (Madison Douthit), Ethan Snow of Baskett, Bruan Snow of Henderson, Thor Snow of Henderson, Xan Snow of Henderson; brother in law, Randy Vanover of Henderson; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, 4:00PM-8:00PM and Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from12:00PM-2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The Masonic service will Monday at 6:30PM.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, June 30, 2020 . Burial will be in Baskett Cemetery with Reverend Amy Cates officiating.

Pallbearers will be James Snow, David Snow, Ethan Snow, Bruan Snow, Thor Snow and Xan Snow.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St Anthony's Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
06:30 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved