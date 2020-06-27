James "Butch" Snow



Baskett - James "Butch" Henry Snow, 75 of Henderson passed away June 25, 2020 at Henderson Nursing and Rehab under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



He was born August 12, 1944 in Henderson to the late James T. and Lucille Snow.



He was a member of Advance Baptist Church in Baskett, Operator's Local 181, avid UK fan, loved pulling horses and playing golf.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Jane Thompson and brother, Thomas Joseph Snow.



James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Snow; two children, Chris Snow (Jamie) of Baskett and Brian Snow (Lorna) of Henderson; siblings, Shirley Thompson (Clyde) of Niagara, Jake Snow (Shelia) of Henderson, Debbie Snow of Baskett; six grandchildren, James Snow (Katie) of Robards, David Snow (Madison Douthit), Ethan Snow of Baskett, Bruan Snow of Henderson, Thor Snow of Henderson, Xan Snow of Henderson; brother in law, Randy Vanover of Henderson; several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, 4:00PM-8:00PM and Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from12:00PM-2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The Masonic service will Monday at 6:30PM.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, June 30, 2020 . Burial will be in Baskett Cemetery with Reverend Amy Cates officiating.



Pallbearers will be James Snow, David Snow, Ethan Snow, Bruan Snow, Thor Snow and Xan Snow.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St Anthony's Hospice.









