James Steven Thompson
Henderson - James Steven Thompson, age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:33 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Steve was preceded in death by his son Shane Thompson; parents James Thompson and Joyce English; sister Pat Darnell; brothers Randy Thompson, Jimmy Lee Thompson, and Larry Mayes.
Steve was a devout Christian Man, who loved everybody. He had a heart of gold and met no strangers. If you met him you had a friend for life, and you were better because of that friendship. He loved his family more than anything. His granddaughters and his daughter were his world. His wife Vickie was his rock and his constant companion. Steve enjoyed hunting, sitting by a fire pit, country music and putting his toes in the sand on the beach. He will be continually missed by everyone who knew him for the rest of their lives.
Survivors include daughter Stephanie Conley and her husband Matt and their children Shayna and Addie; sisters Pam Stofleth, Tami Pepper, and Tonya Littlepage; sister in law Mildred Hobbs; brother Clifford Thompson; host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Steve's Life Celebration from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Monday and again on Tuesday starting at 11:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Glen Morris officiating. Entombment will follow at Fairmont Mausoleum in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bellfield Baptist Church, 9980 KY-136, Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.