James Steven Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Steven Thompson

Henderson - James Steven Thompson, age 69, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 3:33 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Steve was preceded in death by his son Shane Thompson; parents James Thompson and Joyce English; sister Pat Darnell; brothers Randy Thompson, Jimmy Lee Thompson, and Larry Mayes.

Steve was a devout Christian Man, who loved everybody. He had a heart of gold and met no strangers. If you met him you had a friend for life, and you were better because of that friendship. He loved his family more than anything. His granddaughters and his daughter were his world. His wife Vickie was his rock and his constant companion. Steve enjoyed hunting, sitting by a fire pit, country music and putting his toes in the sand on the beach. He will be continually missed by everyone who knew him for the rest of their lives.

Survivors include daughter Stephanie Conley and her husband Matt and their children Shayna and Addie; sisters Pam Stofleth, Tami Pepper, and Tonya Littlepage; sister in law Mildred Hobbs; brother Clifford Thompson; host of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Steve's Life Celebration from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Monday and again on Tuesday starting at 11:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Glen Morris officiating. Entombment will follow at Fairmont Mausoleum in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bellfield Baptist Church, 9980 KY-136, Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved