Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Resources
More Obituaries for James Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Taylor Obituary
James Taylor

Sebree - James "Jim" Edgar Taylor, 82 of Sebree passed away March 21, 2020 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

He was born June 21, 1937 in Cadiz, KY to the late Edgar and Esther Taylor.

Jim retired from Kentucky Utilities. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Bailey Onton Masonic Lodge #538 and American Legion Post #140. Jim loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes (Whitfield) Taylor.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Gilliland Taylor; three children, Mark Taylor and his wife Tiffany of Dixon, Cathy Taylor Link and Tim McCormick of Clay, Troy Taylor and his wife Melissa of Henderson; sister, Gloria Barnes and her husband Leroy of Rockport, KY; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren one niece and one nephew.

Pallbearers will be Justin Floyd, Mark Taylor II, Brenton Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Logan Harmon and Brody Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will be Jillian Taylor, Kelsey Harmon and Brooke Bigham.

Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.

On line condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfunerlhome.com or by calling the funeral home. All messages given will be forwarded to the family.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -