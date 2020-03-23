|
|
James Taylor
Sebree - James "Jim" Edgar Taylor, 82 of Sebree passed away March 21, 2020 at his home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
He was born June 21, 1937 in Cadiz, KY to the late Edgar and Esther Taylor.
Jim retired from Kentucky Utilities. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Bailey Onton Masonic Lodge #538 and American Legion Post #140. Jim loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes (Whitfield) Taylor.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Gilliland Taylor; three children, Mark Taylor and his wife Tiffany of Dixon, Cathy Taylor Link and Tim McCormick of Clay, Troy Taylor and his wife Melissa of Henderson; sister, Gloria Barnes and her husband Leroy of Rockport, KY; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren one niece and one nephew.
Pallbearers will be Justin Floyd, Mark Taylor II, Brenton Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Logan Harmon and Brody Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will be Jillian Taylor, Kelsey Harmon and Brooke Bigham.
Services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
On line condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfunerlhome.com or by calling the funeral home. All messages given will be forwarded to the family.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020