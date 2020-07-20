1/1
James W. "Bill" Patrick
{ "" }
James W. "Bill" Patrick

Evansville - James W. "Bill" Patrick, 79, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He was a retired Army Sergeant with over 30 years of service. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

James is survived by his sons, James Davis and Tim Page; grandchildren, James, Alecia, and Triston Davis, Tenika Page; great grandchildren, Forrest, Sophia, Stella, Peyton, Robert and Jacob; sister, Rosemary Page and Dorothy Moss; brother, Sam Patrick.

A Funeral Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Alexander West Chapel. Funeral will be live streamed www.facebook.com/funeralstreamusa. Vanderburgh County Retired Veterans Memorial Club will perform military rites. Friends may visit 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Fund.

Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWestChapel.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Alexander West Chapel
JUL
23
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Alexander West Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
8124234477
