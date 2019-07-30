Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for James Suggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William "Will" Suggs Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James William "Will" Suggs Ii Obituary
James William "Will" Suggs II

Henderson - James William "Will" Suggs II was born on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:18 p.m. and that same day, God took him home.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Carletta Suggs.

Survived by his parents James W. Suggs and Meghann R. Phelps; siblings Abby Phelps, Kostin Phelps, Kahner Phelps and Jared Suggs; maternal grandparents Robin and William Rideout; paternal grandparents James Ford Petrie and Timmy and Patti Reed.

An Angel in the Book of Life wrote down my baby's birth, and whispered as she closed the book, "Too beautiful for earth!"

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now