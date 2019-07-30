|
James William "Will" Suggs II
Henderson - James William "Will" Suggs II was born on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:18 p.m. and that same day, God took him home.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Carletta Suggs.
Survived by his parents James W. Suggs and Meghann R. Phelps; siblings Abby Phelps, Kostin Phelps, Kahner Phelps and Jared Suggs; maternal grandparents Robin and William Rideout; paternal grandparents James Ford Petrie and Timmy and Patti Reed.
An Angel in the Book of Life wrote down my baby's birth, and whispered as she closed the book, "Too beautiful for earth!"
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 30, 2019