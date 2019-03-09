|
Jane F. Wells
Pride, KY
Jane F. Wells, 96 of Pride, KY passed away Wed. 3/6/2019 at Breckinridge Place in Morganfield. She enjoyed sewing, hard work, and playing cards. Jane was a homemaker and a farmer's wife. Survivors include: 2 sons, Roger and Ray Wells; 5 grandchildren, Camilla Kanipe, Camron Wells, Jama Wells, Clay Wells, and Mark Wells; 10 great grandchildren. The service will be 2PM Sat. 3/9/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis. Rev. Rodney Raymond will officiate. The burial will be in Pride-Bordley Cemetery. The visitation will be 10AM until service time on Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 9, 2019
