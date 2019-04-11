|
|
Janet Green Gregory
Nashville, TN
Janet Green Gregory 75, of Nashville, TN., formerly of Henderson, KY., died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Trevecca Nursing facility in Nashville.
She graduated from Belmont College and taught Biology at Vanderbilt University for 42 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Gregory, her parents Charles and Hazel Green, sister Doris Grossman, brother Vernon Green, and her dear nephew Gary Grossman. She is survived by companion John Lavero and caretaker Michele Blackwell, one niece, two nephews, and 24 great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service for family members at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 11, 2019