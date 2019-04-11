Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Gregory

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Gregory Obituary
Janet Green Gregory

Nashville, TN

Janet Green Gregory 75, of Nashville, TN., formerly of Henderson, KY., died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Trevecca Nursing facility in Nashville.

She graduated from Belmont College and taught Biology at Vanderbilt University for 42 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Gregory, her parents Charles and Hazel Green, sister Doris Grossman, brother Vernon Green, and her dear nephew Gary Grossman. She is survived by companion John Lavero and caretaker Michele Blackwell, one niece, two nephews, and 24 great nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service for family members at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.