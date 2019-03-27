Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Janet Richmond Obituary
Janet Sue Richmond

Corydon, KY

Janet Sue Richmond, age 68, of Corydon, KY, passed away at 2:46 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, KY.

Janet operated out of her home as a beautician for many years. She was a member of Tilden General Baptist Church.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Fred Echols and Nettie Shelton Curry, one sister Ruby Young, one brother Kenny Blandford, and her son Cory Richmond.

She is survived by her husband Dan Richmond of Corydon, KY; 2 daughters: Angela Sue Coker of Corydon, KY and Megan Meredith of Reed, KY; 2 sons: John Frederick Keith Perdue of Corydon, KY and Derek Richmond of Sarasota, FL; 1 sister Judy Tudor of Henderson, KY; 1 brother Larry Blandford of Henderson, KY; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Janet's Life Celebration from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 and again on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Rick O'Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at Corydon Cemetery in Corydon, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 27, 2019
