Janet Sutton Riggs
Morganfield, KY
Janet Sutton Riggs, 48 of Morganfield passed away Thursday, 3/7/2019 at her son's home. Survivors include her mother and father, Faye and Rudy Carrier; her daughter, Rendy Davis; her son, Coty Riggs; her grandchildren, Trajdon and Kinston Davis, Ryder and Scarlett Riggs; brother, Victor Sutton; special cousin, Kimberly Majors. Memorial service will be 10AM Thursday, 3/14/2019 at Victory Christian Center, 7167 Airline Rd., Henderson, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 9, 2019
