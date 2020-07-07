Janice Cates Johnston
Henderson, Kentucky - Janice Cates Johnston, 75, of Henderson, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a short illness.
A lifelong resident of Henderson County, Janice graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College where she was president of Kappa Delta Sorority and received the Order of Oak and Ivy, which is Kentucky Wesleyan's highest honor presented annually to exceptional students. She taught for more than 40 years in the Henderson County School System and loved teaching history and her students. Janice loved her family, dogs, and politics. She also enjoyed antiques and civil war history. Janice was a member of Cairo United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abner B. Cates, Jr., and Alva Bailey Cates.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence; one daughter, Anne Locke Chapman of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Ann Tanner; one brother, Donnie Cates; three grandchildren, Dylan Bailey Zahn and his wife, Kristin, Chase Fuller, Liza Fuller; two great-grandchildren; Chandler Zahn and Nora Zahn; nieces and nephews.
Janice's wishes were to have no visitation or service.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.