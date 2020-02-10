|
Janice Maish
Henderson - Janice Maish, age 81, of Henderson, KY passed away at 2:08 p.m., February 9, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Janice attended Susan B. Allen School of Nursing in 1959. Early in her career she worked at the Evansville State Hospital. She transferred to Methodist Hospital as a registered nurse working on several different medical units. She was the first R.N. to work on the Psychiatric Unit. She loved her work and her dedication spanned a 38-year career. While attending nursing school she found the love of her life, Terry D. Maish and they married on June 30, 1960. She was a compassionate woman with a big generous heart. She was kind and loving. A lot of kids were in and out of their home growing up and several of them called her Mom. Janice was a hardworking woman who loved her family and her friends. Her grandkids filled her heart with love and pride. Although she found much fulfilment in her work, she also enjoyed vacationing and was able to travel much more after retirement. Janice appreciated a good garden and loved planting trees and flowers. She could also be found at the lake birdwatching and refilling her hummingbird feeders. Her life was filled with family and friends gathering for cookouts and reading with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Warren and Ruby Langley Neitzke, Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Terry Maish.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Sherri Hogg-Hazelwood and her husband Carey, son, David Maish and his wife Lisa; sister, Diana Neitzke Garbers and her husband Mike of Vincennes, IN; brothers, Dick Neitzke and his wife Dot of Salem, IN and Dean Neitzke and his wife Lynn of Arizona; grandchildren, Jackson Hogg, Bo David Hazelwood and Grace Maish; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Janice's Life Celebration from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday and again on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. until service time at Benton-Glunt &Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. , Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Tim Shockley officiating . Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020