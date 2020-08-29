Janice Owens
Morganfield - Janice Owens, age 83, of Morganfield, KY, passed away at 10:32 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice with her daughter and sister by her side.
In addition to her parents, William and Lucille McConnell, Janice was preceded in death by her husband William T. "Tom" Owens, her daughter Kathy Jo Fisher, and her sister Patricia Buckowing.
Janice was born and raised in Middleville, MI. She graduated from Marywood Academy in Grand Rapids, MI. Janice worked for a number of years as a realtor, but more recently, was the supervisor of the jewelry counter at the Morganfield Walmart. Janice was an avid reader. She was a devoted wife, mother, and matriarch of her family; her love for them knew no bounds.
Janice is survived by her daughter Karren Wilkerson and her husband Tim of Henderson, KY; son Richard Fisher of Morganfield, KY; sister Deborah Buckowing and her husband Doug of Middleville, MI; grandson Michael Hunter of Henderson, KY; Great Grandson Cameron Hunter of Henderson, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Janice's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and again on Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., September 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Rick Nollmann officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice and/or The American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.