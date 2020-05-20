Services
Haley-McGinnis & Owensboro Funeral Home
519 Locust Street
Owensboro, KY 42301
(270) 684-9891
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haley-McGinnis & Owensboro Funeral Home
519 Locust Street
Owensboro, KY 42301
Janice Staples


1980 - 2020
Janice Staples Obituary
Janice Staples

Henderson - Janice Staples, 39, of Henderson, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Janice was born October 19, 1980 to Erile Stites.

Janice is preceded in death by her sister Krystal Staples.

Along with her mother she is survived by her children Michael Staples, Deon Staples, Tre'von Hocker, Sarah Staples and Lamonte Riddley.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.

Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Staples.
Published in The Gleaner from May 20 to May 22, 2020
