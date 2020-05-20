|
Janice Staples
Henderson - Janice Staples, 39, of Henderson, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Janice was born October 19, 1980 to Erile Stites.
Janice is preceded in death by her sister Krystal Staples.
Along with her mother she is survived by her children Michael Staples, Deon Staples, Tre'von Hocker, Sarah Staples and Lamonte Riddley.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Staples. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Janice Staples and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 20 to May 22, 2020