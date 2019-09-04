|
Jean Foster
Henderson - Jean Foster 87, of Henderson, KY passed away at her home under St. Anthony's Hospice's care on Monday September 2, 2019. She was a Hairdresser in Evansville, IN for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband Stephen C. Foster in 2014. Survivors include her daughter Denice Healey(Kevin) of Henderson, KY; 1 step son Stephen Foster II(Penni) of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren Brent King of Greensboro, NC and Nicole Barkley of Henderson, KY; 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 1pm at the Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum in Henderson, KY. Entombment will take place in the Fairmont Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420. Townsend Funeral home in Dixon, KY is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 4, 2019