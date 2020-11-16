1/1
Jeffery "Frodaddy" Smithhart
Jeffery "Frodaddy" Smithhart

Reed - Jeffery "Frodaddy" Smithhart , 66 of Reed passed away November 14, 2020 at his residence under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

He was born April 21, 1954 in Henderson to the late Carl A. and Linda Smithhart.

Jeff was a member of the Laborer Union #561 for 30 years and was of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and lived life to the fullest, and he loved his animals. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Varble; brothers, Melvin Smithhart and Larry "Peewee" Smithhart.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Smithhart; three children, Wendy Walker (Tommy) of Uniontown, Glenda Bennett (Eddie) of Owensboro, Jeffery Michael Smithhart (Tracey) of Reed; one brother, Carl Maurice Smithhart (Fern) of Robards; five grandchildren, Dillon Payne, Delanie Storm (Jordon), Blake Smithhart (Starr), Katie Bennett and Eli Smithhart; four great grandchildren, Levi Roe, Liam Bennett, Serenity Bennett and Addie Storm; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

Don Haire, Jr will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
