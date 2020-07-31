1/1
Jeffery Trice
Jeffery Trice

Henderson - Jeffery Thomas Trice, 67, passed away at 1:03p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer.

Jeffery was born on July 29, 1953, in Clarksville, TN. He worked maintenance at several apartment complexes as Supervisor of Maintenance, also in Henderson, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward Louis Trice, Sr. and Jessie Trice; sister: Leslie Parchman.

He survived by is loving and devoted wife: Tonya Trice; three daughters: Christina Brown of Nashville, TN, Tasha Duncan, Meosha Trice, both of Clarksville, TN; one son: Michael Garrett, Clarksville, TN; two stepsons: Andre Johnson, Richard E. Runnells III, both of Henderson, KY; one stepdaughter: Jalissa Runnells of Henderson, KY; two sisters: Angie (Charlie) Northington, Jacqueline Clayborn; four brothers: Edward Louis (Bessie) Trice, Jr., Timothy Trice, Keith Trice, Christopher (Ann) Trice, Sr.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel, Evansville, IN. Due to COVID-19, face masks/ coverings are required and social distancing will be practiced.






Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
