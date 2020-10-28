1/1
Jeffrey Dale Baxter
Jeffrey Dale Baxter

Henderson - Jeffrey Dale Baxter 57, of Henderson passed away October 26, 2020 at his home.

Jeffrey was born on October 3, 1963 and grew up in Hebbardsville Ky. He attended Hebbardsville Elementary School where he was a proud Bulldog. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent most of his time outdoors.

When he was not enjoying nature, he was enjoying music whether it be listening or playing the guitar. He was a talented musician and vocalist. Jeff was a big UK basketball fan and rarely missed a game. Jeff worked in construction throughout his life.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father Jimmy R. Baxter; Grandparents Henry and Catherine Yancy and Cherley and Dessie Baxter.

He is survived by his fiancé Tammy (Haire) Beshear; son Brandon Baxter (Whitley); granddaughter Fiona Baxter; step son Dalton Overfield; mother Stella Baxter; Brother Jimmy Allen Baxter (Karen); niece Cammy Snow (Ian); nephew Roger Baxter (Jennifer); great nephews James and Thommy Snow; great nieces Alexis And Alley Baxter; Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday October 30, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. J. Allen Baxter will officiate with burial to follow in Cash Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM-7:00PM Thursday October 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home.

In honor of his memory the family is requesting everyone wear UK Attire.

Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
