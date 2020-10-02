1/1
Jeffrey Nelson
Jeffrey Nelson

Henderson - Jeffrey Lee Nelson, age 43, of Henderson, KY, passed away at, Saturday, September 26, 2020, after a brief illness.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father Aaron Nelson; maternal grandparents, Hubert and Corine Alexander; and paternal grandparents, Bethel and Hallie Mae Nelson.

Jeffrey graduated in 1996 from Henderson County High School. He worked at Sitex, Anchor Industries, Lowes Home Improvement, and for 15 years at Herron Auction and Realty. Jeffrey was a member of Watson Lane Baptist Church. He liked watching U.K. Basketball, WWE Wrestling, NASCAR Races, and was a big Dale Earnhardt fan. Jeffrey loved spicy foods and seasonings. He enjoyed growing a garden and making his own hot sauce.

He is survived by his son Zachary Tyler Nelson of Henderson, KY; his mother and step father Nancy Nelson Horn and Jeff of Henderson, KY; step-grandparents John and Mary Ruth Horn of Spottsville, KY; step-brother Stephen Horn of Wyoming, MI; cousins Daniel Chandler of Louisville, KY and Traci Jo Wells of New Harmony, IN; and numerous other cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Jeffrey's Life Celebration from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, and again on Tuesday starting at 12:00 p.m. until time of service at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00, October 6, 2020 at the funeral home with Brother Phil Culbertson and Brother Rick O'Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Due to Gov. Beshear's mandate, masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per Covid-19 regulations.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
