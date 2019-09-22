|
|
Jeffrey Owen Vaught
Henderson - Jeffrey Owen Vaught, 62, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at home.
He was born in Henderson on December 21, 1956 to Bobby and Helen Gudgell Vaught. He was a millwright and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Vaught and sister, Pam Shelton.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Vaught of Henderson; daughters, Mandy Vaught of Henderson and Dana Edens and husband, Gregg of Henderson; brother, Joe Vaught and wife, Rhonda of Onton; grandchildren, Aubrey Workins and husband Corey, Chase Vaught, Alyson Ashby, Tyler Hayes, Deegan Smith and Paisley Owen Edens; and great-grandchildren, Remington Large and Ryder Workins.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Alan Chamness officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, September 25, both at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 22, 2019