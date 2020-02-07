|
|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Risley
Henderson - Jeffrey "Jeff" David Risley, 54 of Henderson passed away February, 07 2020 at Owensboro Health.
He was born in Henderson to William "Bill" Risley and Jana (Zieman) Nunnley.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Jana and brothers Perry Risley and Jerry Reynolds.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Candace Risley; his father and step-mother Bill and Donna Risley of Henderson; his children Dustin and Suzy Risley of Princeton, KY, Bryan and Natalie Bennett of Henderson, Matt Bennett of Puyallup Washington, Landro Navata of Henderson and Victoria and Benjamin Goodman of Henderson; his siblings Angie and Tony Baxter of Henderson and Janay and Greg Sutton of Vine Grove Ky; nephew Zack and Amanda Risley of Evansville; nieces Allie and Addison Sutton; grandchildren Taylor, Andrew and Jackson Risley, Caitlin and Judson Bennett, Mylee and Maci Wright.
Funeral services will be 6:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM until service time Monday at the funeral home.
A Special thank you to Judge Brad Schneider, Bill Hubiak, Doxie Lott, Nancy Watkins, Angela Comer, and each district's magistrates along with each of his dedicated employees for believing in him and helping him serve Henderson County.
Honorary pallbearers will be Henderson County Road Workers and the Recycle Department.
Online condolences can be made at www.tombloinsonfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020