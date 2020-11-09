Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey Winders



Marion - Jeffrey Lloyd Winders, 64, of Marion, KY died November 7, 2020 at Crittenden Community Hospital.



Survivors include his children, Terri Montgomery and Jeff Winders of Morganfield, KY; sisters, Teresa Hodge of Salem, KY and Dena Joiner of Marion, KY; brothers, Phil Winders of Morganfield, KY and Gregg Coleman of Marion, KY; step father, Billy Coleman of Marion, KY and several grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Winders and parents, Samuel Winders and Valerie Coleman.



Private services will be held.









