Jennifer Joyce Schenk
Robards, KY - Jennifer Joyce Schenk, age 46, of Robards, KY, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother Shelley Schenk.
Jennifer had worked for the Hugh Edward Sandefer Center. She loved God and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her father Rodney Schenk and his wife Patty of Robards, KY.
There will be no services at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Special Olympics
Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Ct, Frankfort, KY 40601, www.soky.com
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
