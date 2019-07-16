Jerry Jackson Jones



Corydon - Jerry Jackson Jones, age 73, of Corydon, KY, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace Nursing Home in Sebree, KY.



Jerry was retired from the City of Henderson Sanitation Department. He worked at Tyson Foods for a few years and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Pauline Jones.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years Shirley Jones of Corydon, KY; 3 sons: Jay Jones of Corydon, KY, Chris Jones of Henderson, KY, Matthew Jones of Sebree, KY; 4 grandchildren and several great- grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to Jerry's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Noble Denton officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home