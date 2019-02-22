Services
Cecil Funeral Home
10153 Ky Hwy 54
Whitesville, KY 42378
(270) 233-4437
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Postlewaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Postlewaite


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Postlewaite Obituary
Jerry Edwin Postlewaite

Whitesville, KY

Jerry Edwin Postlewaite, 78, of Whitesville, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. He was born April 22, 1940 in Daviess County, KY to the late Benjamin James Postlewaite and Gladys Lorance Postlewaite.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Charles "Chuck" Postlewaite, Clarence "Pip" Postlewaite, George Postlewaite, Kenneth Ray "Tom" Postlewaite, Bettie Hardin, Irma Howard, Billie Joyce Roach and Linda Jacoby.

Survivors include his sister, Martha Rae Sandefur of Robards; sisters-in-law, Janice Postlewaite, Marilyn Postlewaite and Mary Ann Postlewaite; several nieces and nephews; and the loving staff of Heartland Villa.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville is in charge of arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now