Jerry Edwin Postlewaite
Whitesville, KY
Jerry Edwin Postlewaite, 78, of Whitesville, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. He was born April 22, 1940 in Daviess County, KY to the late Benjamin James Postlewaite and Gladys Lorance Postlewaite.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Charles "Chuck" Postlewaite, Clarence "Pip" Postlewaite, George Postlewaite, Kenneth Ray "Tom" Postlewaite, Bettie Hardin, Irma Howard, Billie Joyce Roach and Linda Jacoby.
Survivors include his sister, Martha Rae Sandefur of Robards; sisters-in-law, Janice Postlewaite, Marilyn Postlewaite and Mary Ann Postlewaite; several nieces and nephews; and the loving staff of Heartland Villa.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 22, 2019