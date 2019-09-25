|
|
Jerry W. Stone
Henderson, Kentucky - Jerry W. Stone, 69, of Henderson passed away September 21, 2019 at his home.
Jerry was a devoted Husband, Father and Papaw. He lived life on his own terms. "My way or the highway" was his motto. He was dearly loved and will be extremely missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sarah Stone and two brothers Sonny and Kenneth Stone.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Etheline, his lady and love of his life, 4 children Jerry (Kay) Stone, Joe (Beth) Stone, Jason Stone, Jenny (Shane) Roy, 1 brother Alves Stone, 2 sisters Betty McKinney and Diana (Jo) Criss, 8 grandchildren, Jarrett (Elizabeth) Stone, Brenna Stone, Drake (Marissa) Stone, Mackenzie Stone, Gavin Stone, Jessica Roy, Laura Roy and Emily Collins, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no services, per his wishes. In his memory, turn on some George Jones, open a cold one and shake someone's hand.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 25, 2019