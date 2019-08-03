|
Jessica Obert
Henderson - Jessica Obert, age 35 of Henderson formerly of Morganfield passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Jessica graduated from Union County High School in 2002 and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in communication disorders. She had been employed with the Union County school system and is currently employed with the Henderson County school system as a speech language pathologist. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Mary Roth. Survivors include her parents, Mike and Johnna Roth Obert of Morganfield; her sisters, Jennifer and Kristine Obert of Henderson; her paternal grandparents, Winfrid and Marian Obert of Ft. Branch, IN; aunts, uncles, cousins, and great cousins. The service will be 11AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. The burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Ft. Branch, IN. The visitation will be 1-5PM on Sunday with Rosary beginning at 4:45PM and 9AM until service time on Monday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to John Paul II Catholic School or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 3, 2019