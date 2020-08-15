Jessie Haire
Henderson - Jessie "Penny" Haire, age 67, of Henderson, KY passed away at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her daughter's home.
In addition to her parents, William and Betty Sue Kemble, Penny was preceded in death by her siblings: Roger Kemble, David Kemble and Sue Scott.
Jessie was the devoted wife of Jeffrey Haire and loving mother to daughters Marsha Williams and Melissa Williams both of Henderson, KY. She is also survived by her sisters Linda Williams and Vickie Moore both of Madisonville, KY; brothers William D. "Billy" Kemble of Matthews, IN, and Jerry Kemble of Morton's Gap, KY; grandchildren Christopher Williams, Jason Breedlove, Jessica Anderson, and Bradley Davis.
All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.