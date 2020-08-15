1/
Jessie Haire
Jessie Haire

Henderson - Jessie "Penny" Haire, age 67, of Henderson, KY passed away at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her daughter's home.

In addition to her parents, William and Betty Sue Kemble, Penny was preceded in death by her siblings: Roger Kemble, David Kemble and Sue Scott.

Jessie was the devoted wife of Jeffrey Haire and loving mother to daughters Marsha Williams and Melissa Williams both of Henderson, KY. She is also survived by her sisters Linda Williams and Vickie Moore both of Madisonville, KY; brothers William D. "Billy" Kemble of Matthews, IN, and Jerry Kemble of Morton's Gap, KY; grandchildren Christopher Williams, Jason Breedlove, Jessica Anderson, and Bradley Davis.

All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
