Jimmie L. Griffith
Henderson, KY - Jimmie L. Griffith
Died on November 29, 2019.
Jimmie was born August 5, 1932, on a farm in Xenia, Illinois. This farm had no running water, or electricity. After much work, the family moved to Rinard, Illinois, built a new home. Jimmie was eight years old at that time. Jimmie was a member of FFA, and won many blue ribbons, with his hogs. He rode bulls and cattle on their farm for fun, and rode a horse to school growing up.
Jimmie worked with heavy equipment from age seven, till age eighty one years old, when he retired in 2014. He worked the oil field for about fifty eight years, and had a skilled labor, that was greatly valued. He worked for himself with a bulldozer for several years, and cleared a lot of land here in Henderson, Ky, an also in Evansville, IN for home and commercial development.
Jimmie's father, James Lewis Griffith, and his mother Clela Isora Griffith, and his second wife Billie J. Griffith preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Carol M. Griffith; Step-son, Scott Alan Haynes; Step-Grandchildren Emma and Evan, Scott's children. Step-son, Joseph Haynes Gray, and wife Morgan Gray, all of Chicago, IL. Also surviving are his sons Dennis Wade Griffith of Missouri and Michael Griffith, also daughter Patricia , husband Jeff Strong all living in IL, and Step-Son Robert Lankford and wife Michele of Atlanta, GA. Grandchildren Ashley and Caleb, Dennis's Children; grandchildren Courtney and James, Michael's children; and Granddaughter Olivia, and Ian, Patricia's & Jeff's children. Also many step-grandchildren and step -great grandchildren.
Jimmie was a man of God, and was always very active in church. He loved going to Gospel singings. He always ended every service and singing with "Everything's Gonna be Alright". New people were a little shocked, until they knew him, then they waited for this response. I'm sure they'll all be missing it.
Jimmie served two years in the Korean War, and had the privilege of driving Marilyn Monroe around while she entertained the troops. He drove a jeep for the company Commander.
Services will be at Tomblinson's Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel on December 4th at 12:00PM with Brother Steve Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3rd from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and Wednesday, 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019