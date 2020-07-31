Jimmy Canter
Henderson - Jimmy Keith Canter was welcomed to his heavenly home on July 23, 2020. He transitioned from this life after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and accompanying complications. At the time of his passing, Jimmy was encircled in love and surrounded by his family, while under the care of the extraordinary staff at Lucy Smith King Care Center.
Jimmy was born in Graves County, Kentucky on March 25, 1936. He spent his early years in Graves County and shortly after graduating high school, joined the Navy in which he proudly served his country. Jimmy's professional life went on to include serving the public as a Kentucky State Trooper, an ATF (Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms) Agent/ Supervisor as well as a United States Sky Marshall. Retirement brought new adventures in career related activities including time as a Park Ranger at Audubon State Park.
While his professional life brought much success and contentment, Jimmy's passion and focus has always been his family, his faith and his friends. The commitment, strength and love that Jimmy had for his family was evident each day of his life and was a blessing beyond measure. Jimmy's kindness and giving spirit was commonplace to all who know him.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Estelle (Wheeler) Canter, brother Gerald Canter and sister Norma Sue Douglas.
Those left to cherish Jimmy's memory, include his loving wife of 60 years; Lois; son Brian Keith Canter (wife Janet), daughter Tami Canter-Powell (husband Darrell Powell), daughter Laura Grissom (husband Randy Grissom), and son John Matthew Canter (wife Tina). Grandchildren were pure joy to Jimmy. His grandchildren are Michael Keith Canter, Alanah Canter, Joshua Keith Canter, Kalli Michie (Husband Ty), Brandon Canter (wife Cassandra), Ashlea Crawford (husband Brandon) and Mycah Powell. Great grandchildren include Zamya Canter, Zayden Canter, Malcolm Stone, and Kaydn Crawford. Other remaining family members include brother; Ben Canter (wife Pat), sisters in law Beverly Collins, and Judy Wartenbe, and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as lifelong friends; many of whom were like family.
Faithful in Christ, loving at heart, and generous in spirit; Jimmy will forever be remembered and loved. He made all who knew him, stand a little taller, live a bit stronger, and take pride in the simple beauty all around us. The world was made a better place because of Jimmy's presence.
Funeral Services will be a private family only time of reflection and celebration.
Visitation was held Monday, July 27, 2020, 8:00 AM-10:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Graveside military rites will be conducted by American Legion Worsham Post #40 Burial Detail and Honor Guard.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center for the support and care given to Jimmy. Our gratitude is also extended to Dr. Dennis Newberry, Dr. Scott Watkins, the caregivers who have graced our home for the past many months and the friends and relatives who have supported us as we fought this battle.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
