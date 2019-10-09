|
|
Jimmy Carroll Duncan
Henderson, Kentucky - Jimmy Carroll Duncan, 83, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
He was born in Tilden, Kentucky on February 26, 1936 to the late Buford and Corene (Tapp) Duncan.
Jimmy retired from Jasper America and was a member of the Elks Lodge. He was of the Baptist Faith, enjoyed gardening and canning and was an avid UK Basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Mary Ruth (Boldry) Duncan, and 1 sister Janell Duncan.
Survivors include 3 children Jayma Duncan, Tracey Berdahl, Craig Duncan and wife Penny, 3 sisters Freida Moore and husband John, Joretta Porter and husband Donnie, Martha Duncan, sister-in-law Betty Poole and husband Leroy, 3 grandchildren Cassie Lee Berdahl, Billy Duncan, Dylan Baize, 3 great-grandchildren Briana Duncan, Taylor Duncan, Asher Baize, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday October 12, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. Don House will officiate.
Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Friday 5-8PM and Saturday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Henderson Boys and Girls Club.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Porter, Randy Moore, Richard Moore, Greg Poole, Billy Duncan, Dylan Baize and PE Chandler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Bates and Harry Sheeley.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019