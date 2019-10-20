|
|
JIMMY R. PINKSTON
Henderson, Kentucky - Jimmy R. Pinkston, 82, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana.
Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Violet and Mason Pinkston; and two brothers, Kenneth Pinkston and Morris Pinkston.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Carolyn; two daughters, Lynn O'Bryan and her husband, Glenn, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Pamela Straight of Henderson, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jacob O'Bryan and his wife, Lizzie, Sarah Dorman and her husband, Adam, Taylor O'Bryan and his wife, Rachelle, Anne Barning and her husband, Glenn, and Jim Britt; five great-grandchildren, Lydia Krietemeyer, Mary Sanders, Peyton O'Bryan, Parker O'Bryan, and Paige O'Bryan; three brothers, Elbert Pinkston and his wife, Betty, Bob Pinkston and his wife, Linda, and Bill Pinkston and his wife, Donna; one sister, Mary Wilson and her husband, Larry; two sisters-in-law, Belinda Moss Farmer and her husband, Ray, and Nettie Pinkston Gordon; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Barbara Morgan and Betty Hancock.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday (today) at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. Tim Hobbs and the Reverend Dan Book will officiate. Private burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday (today) at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren and their spouses.
Contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019