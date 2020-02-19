|
Jo Ann Sheffer
Morganfield - Jo Ann Sheffer, age 80 of Grove Center, KY passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. She was born February 28, 1939 to the late Lawrence "Pa" and Theresa "Ma" Heavrin in Morganfield. She was a life-long member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Jo Ann graduated from St. Vincent Academy. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. Jo Ann was instrumental in renovating the church and getting the new parish hall built. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence "Pa" and Theresa "Ma" Heavrin. Survivors include Son Steve Sheffer and wife Sheree of Grove Center, KY. 4 Grandchildren Nic and Sam Sheffer, Shane Esche, & Mikki Durst; 5 Great Grandchildren. The service will be 12 noon Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Fr. John Okoro will officiate. The entombment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. The visitation will be 9AM until service time on Friday at St. Ambrose Parish Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020