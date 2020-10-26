Joan Eblen Spencer
Henderson, KY - Joan Eblen Spencer, 80, went home to be with Jesus at 1:30 a.m. on October 24, 2020 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, IN.
Joan was preceded in death by James C. Eblen, her husband of 49 years and her siblings: Katherine Wilson, Virginia Seaton, Myrtle Carlstrom, Hazel Eblen, Melvin, Alvis, Herbert, Floyd, Robert, and Brenda Meeks.
Joan was born in Niagara, Kentucky to the late Brynie and Ethel Meeks. She was a woman of God and strongly believed in the power of prayer. Joan knew how to make you feel at home. If you spent time with her it is guaranteed you laughed a lot and were well fed. She loved her family and was adored by her children and grandchildren. Joan was known for her great sense of humor. She loved a good practical joke and to make everyone laugh.
In addition to being survived by her husband Maurice Spencer of Henderson, KY and his loving family; Mrs. Spencer is survived by her sons Bret Eblen and his wife Mei-Mei of Henderson, KY and Bart Eblen and his wife Marie of Robards, KY; daughter Julie Weese and her husband Dan of Arkansas; grandchildren: Garrett Eblen, Luke Eblen, Amber Myers, Autumn Weese Pendergrass and her husband Mike, Jon Paul Eblen and his wife Kristen, Jacob Eblen; and great-grandchildren: Legend, Levi, Vann, Zander, and Emilia; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Robert Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in Springdale Cemetery in Sebree, KY.
Pallbearers will be Jon Paul Eblen, Jacob Eblen, Garrett Eblen, Luke Eblen, Cullen Jackson, and Trent Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Denton.
Donations may be made to Cash Creek Baptist Church, 19113 Hwy 1078 S, Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.