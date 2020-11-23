1/1
Joan I. Hopper
JOAN I. HOPPER

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Joan I. Hopper, 89, of Henderson, Kentucky, formerly of West Seneca, New York, died at 1:05 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

After moving from Buffalo, New York, to Henderson in 1990, Joan became a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson where she was active with Women on Mission. Joan also volunteered at The Answer Center, served with KY and IN Campers on Mission for several years, and was a member of Afternooners Homemakers Club. She enjoyed camping and traveling around the country with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Irene Schmitt Taylor; and one sister, Lorraine Koskela.

Survivors include her faithful husband of 70 years, Louis "Lou" Hopper; three sons, Paul L. Hopper and his wife, Julia, of Henderson, Kentucky, Mark A. Hopper and his wife, Sue, of Schenectady, New York, and Dan J. Hopper and his wife, Joy, of Woodford, Virginia; one daughter, Amy J. Hendricks of Roy, Utah; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Claudia Clark of Pasadena, California; nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service. The Reverend Alan Chamness will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

There will be no visitation.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Contributions may be made to The Answer Center, First Baptist Church, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
