Joan Magdalen Gibson
Henderson, Kentucky - Joan Magdalen Gibson, 83, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was born April 18, 1937, in St. Philip, Indiana, to the late Joseph and Clotilda Wannemuehler. Joan was a graduate of Mater Dei High School. In 1969, she married her late husband, Jerry Gibson, who died in 2002. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her friends and was an avid reader. Joan was active at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Father Bob Wannemuehler, Joe Wannemuehler, Pauline Gieldon, and Millie Schmitt.
Survivors include two sons, Preston Gibson and his wife, Susan, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Darren Gibson and his wife, Anna, of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters, Bernie Paul and Martha Baehl, both of Evansville, Indiana; two brothers, Jim Wannemuehler of St. Philip, Indiana, and Elmer Wannemuehler of Evansville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Sam Gibson, Will Gibson, and Maya Gibson; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson, Kentucky. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
