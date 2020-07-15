Joann "Nan" Roberts
Henderson - Joann "Nan" Roberts, age 86, of Henderson, KY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 3:54 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, William Raymond Roberts, Sr. who died in 2000 and by her parents, John and Mary Ida Thompson.
Joann was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. She graduated from Lockyear Business College in Evansville, IN in the early 1950's. She received her associate degree from Henderson Community College along side her daughter in 1991. She retired in 2001 from the City of Henderson where she worked for 27 years and held many titles including City Clerk, Secretary to the City Manager , and Finance Department Secretary. After retirement, she babysat her great grandchildren for 12 years. She also volunteered as a Docent at John James Audubon State Park Museum, and she played Mrs. Claus at the Henderson County Public Library for many years. The only thing she loved more than her job was her family.
She is survived by three sons, William "Bill" Roberts, Jr. and his wife Connie, John Roberts and his wife Nancy, and Bob Roberts and his wife Beth; daughter, Judy Duncan and her husband Tim, all of Henderson, KY; 14 grandchildren: William Roberts (Adrian), Elissa Williams (Jon), Melissa Roberts, Mark Roberts (Taryn), Tyler Roberts, John Roberts (Misty), Rachel Wendholt (Brad), James Roberts (Maddie), Rex Roberts (Molly), Cole Roberts (Bethany), Jera Walters, Matt Duncan (Aimee), Mike Duncan (Donna), and Mindy Blanford (Terry); 19 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joann's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday and again on Friday starting at 8:00 a.m. until time of service at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., July 17, 2020 at the funeral home with The Very Reverend Rich Martindale officiating . Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Henderson County Public Library Foundation 101 S. Main Street, Henderson, KY, 42420 or St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center, Henderson, KY, 42420.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Lucy Smith King Care Center, Dr. Scott Watkins, and the staff of Colonial Assisted Living for the compassionate care given to our mother.
