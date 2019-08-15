Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairmont Cemetery
Henderson, KY
JoAnn Speaks Obituary
JoAnn Speaks

Henderson - JoAnn Speaks, 78, of Henderson, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Speaks was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Speaks was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Joseph Speaks; two sons, Daniel and Jay Speaks and her parents, Vernon and Mary Taylor.

JoAnn is survived by her five children, Ashley Speaks of Henderson, Angel Pease of Henderson, Timmy Speaks of Hebbardsville, Phillip Fletcher of Henderson, Joseph Speaks, Jr of Henderson; two sisters, Annette Taylor of Henderson and Pam Critser of Ft. Myers, Fl and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A burial service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 3:00 PM at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 15, 2019
