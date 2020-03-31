|
|
JOCIE "JO" FLINT
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Jocie "Jo" Flint, 94, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord and her heavenly family on Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born on January 24, 1926, in Eden, West Virginia, to the late Lloyd T. and Flora Catherine Friend.
She was a longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church where she was active with WMU, Silvertones, and Sunday School and served on many committees. Jo was also involved in the community as an active board member of Riverview School, Zion Homemakers, and The Gathering Place. She was a Kentucky Colonel. Jo was a good and faithful servant in all she was involved with.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Flint, who died October 13, 1984; her son, Jimmy Flint, who died September 15, 2004; and eight siblings.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Flint-Mays and her husband, Roy, of Henderson, Kentucky; one grandson, Stuart A. Mays and his wife, Jessica, of Sebree, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Ashley Sutton and her husband, Jayson, of Henderson, Kentucky; five great-grandchildren, Kelci, Kelsey, Brooklyn, Jayci, and Luci; two great-great-grandchildren, Asher and Myah ; and nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. The Reverend Alan Chamness will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Silvertones or Riverview School in Henderson, Kentucky, or Eden Methodist Church Homecoming in Eden, West Virginia.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020