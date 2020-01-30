|
John David Halterman, Jr.
Henderson, KY - John David Halterman, Jr., age 73, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home.
John was owner and operator of John's Barber Shop for 20 years. He was a volunteer of Auxiliary Police Department for the city of Henderson, KY. He was an officer of the Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement and retired from the Kentucky State Police Department. After retirement John went to work as a security officer at the Henderson Kentucky Judicial Center. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, a member of Fraternal Order of Police, and was a KY Colonel.
John was preceded in death by his parents John and Verle Halterman and his sister Carolyn Bradham.
He is survived by his wife Martha Melton Halterman of Henderson, KY; daughter Rebecca Marie Halterman and her husband Alexander Harshbarger; brother Charles Howard Halterman and his wife Janet; sister Marilyn Halterman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friend are invited to John's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 511 2nd Street, Henderson, KY, 42420 and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY, 40223.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020