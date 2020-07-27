John Duncan
Corydon - John Terrell Duncan, 63 of Corydon, KY passed away July 25, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
He was born March 25, 1957 in Henderson to Billy Duncan and Betty Whitehead.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Duncan of 31 years; father, Billy Duncan; brother, Ricky Duncan.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Whitehead of VA; four children, Dana Duncan of Henderson, Elizabeth Bradford (Homer) of Evansville, Jeremy Duncan (Shaunda) of Corydon, Tiffany Duncan (Nick Lancaster) of Spottsville, KY; two sisters, Renee Deno (Mike) of Corydon, and Tina of CA; one brother, Billy Lynn Duncan (Patricia) of MI and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.
Visitation will be 3:00 PM-6:00 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home.
Brother Homer "Rev" Bradford will officiate.
