1/1
John Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Duncan

Corydon - John Terrell Duncan, 63 of Corydon, KY passed away July 25, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

He was born March 25, 1957 in Henderson to Billy Duncan and Betty Whitehead.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Duncan of 31 years; father, Billy Duncan; brother, Ricky Duncan.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Whitehead of VA; four children, Dana Duncan of Henderson, Elizabeth Bradford (Homer) of Evansville, Jeremy Duncan (Shaunda) of Corydon, Tiffany Duncan (Nick Lancaster) of Spottsville, KY; two sisters, Renee Deno (Mike) of Corydon, and Tina of CA; one brother, Billy Lynn Duncan (Patricia) of MI and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM-6:00 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Brother Homer "Rev" Bradford will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved