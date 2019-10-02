|
|
John (Bubby) Ellis Smith, Jr.
John (Bubby) Ellis Smith, Jr. (52) passed away on Friday, September 27th.
John was born on June 24, 1967, in Henderson, the son of Judy and John Smith Sr.
He served in the National Guard during his younger days. John later became a Barge Captain and also worked as a Harbor Master. He loved the outdoors and was a passionate hunter and fisherman through out his life.
John is survived by his daughter, Tiffany; his son, Derrick; his sister, Carol Johnson and her spouse, Larry; his three nieces, Yvonne Duncan and her spouse JD; Cassie Calvert and her spouse Chris; and Angel Gower; in addition to his parents. He was proceeded in death by his sister Sandy Smith.
A life celebration will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Community Park from 3:00 to 8:00.
Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.SimpleCremationEvansville.com
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 2, 2019