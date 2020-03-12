Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
John Gibson


1936 - 2020
John Gibson Obituary
John Gibson

Spottsville, Kentucky - John Earl Gibson, 83, of Spottsville, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Methodist Hospital.

He was born in Rumsey, Kentucky on July 2, 1936 to the late Daws Gibson and Dorothy G. (Tucker) Mulligan.

John was retired from Whirlpool and was a member of the Elks Club. He loved camping, fishing and UK basketball and in his younger years, he was an excellent billiards player.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 brother Malcolm Gibson and grandparents Lula and Dee Tucker.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Doris Gibson, 3 children Shelia Redmon and husband Dave, Tammy Sauls and husband Barry, Penny Shelton and husband Robby all of Henderson, 1 sister Donna Daye of San Antonio, Texas, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday March 14, 2020 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.

There will be a private burial in Calhoun Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
